CPower Grows Distributed Energy Managed Capacity to 4.3 GW

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management (" CPower "), a leading, national energy solutions provider, today announced that it has enrolled 4.3 GW for the 2021-22 delivery year, making the company a North America industry leader for the distributed energy resources (DER) under management. As part of its expanded footprint, CPower has also signed 364 new customers, a record-breaking milestone for the company.

"We have entered a new era where commercial and industrial facilities are enabling a larger mix of DERs connected to the grid," said John Horton, president and CEO, CPower. "As this growth continues, we are helping customers solve the energy problems that exist today, while working closely with them to anticipate and solve the challenges of the future."

CPower helps more than 1,850 commercial and industrial organizations across more than 11,000 sites - including healthcare, data centers, education, large retail, commercial office, data centers, colleges, hospitals, laboratories, government facilities and manufacturing as well as third party owners of distributed generation and energy storage portfolios - maximize the value of their electricity loads, facility assets and DERs. By connecting these customers' energy resources to the grid to deliver demand reduction commitments, CPower is helping meet the real-time supply needs of grid operators and utilities, which is particularly important as the country has faced record temperatures to begin the summer season.

"As extreme weather puts strains on the electric grid, more customers than ever recognize the value that the CPower team brings in offering a dedicated account-level focus, to deliver best-practices across resiliency and sustainability initiatives," said Glenn Bogarde, senior vice president – Sales and Marketing, CPower. "Today I want to thank our customers – both new and incumbent – who place their trust in us as we continue to transform the industry by helping commercial and industrial facilities enable critical energy resources through their participation in demand-side management programs."

For more information on how CPower can help energy management initiatives, visit: https://cpowerenergymanagement.com/performance-solutions/

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 50 local energy programs partnering with grid operators and utilities to more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. Our presence across North America allows us to manage more than 4.3 GW of customer capacity and provide energy to the grid when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Related Links

http://www.cpowerenergymanagement.com

