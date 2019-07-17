CPower Hires Seasoned Energy Leader to Drive DER and Business Development Strategies

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower, a leading provider of commercial and industrial demand-side energy management programs, announced this week the hire of Mathew Sachs as the Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development.

Mr. Sachs is a well-known energy veteran with a successful track record planning, developing and implementing distributed and renewable growth strategies that leverage technological advances in solar, energy storage, intelligent software and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Mathew previously held executive roles at National Grid Ventures, KRoad DG and Yingli Green Energy focused on strategy, business development and inorganic growth through investment, partnership and acquisition.

The hire of Mr. Sachs further solidifies CPower's plan to expand its DER and renewable energy strategy across North America by monetizing these types of assets for customers in regulated and deregulated energy markets. Mr. Sachs will put increased focus on growing strategic business and partnerships with organizations who share similar goals, strategies, and emphasis on customer experience.

John Horton, CPower's President and CEO remarked, "CPower remains focused on growing our capabilities to create revenue streams for our customers through their distributed generation assets. Mathew's experience and leadership will help CPower forge key partnerships to further expand our value of service to our customers."

"CPower is widely recognized as a leader in maximizing the value of customers' energy demand. I am proud to join this forward-thinking team whose proven platform, innovative thinking and market expertise will not only allow our customers to recognize greater value from DERs, but also help pave the way to a more efficient energy future for all," Mr. Sachs said.

About CPower:

CPower is a leading demand-side energy management solutions provider that helps commercial, industrial and government organizations in the US and Canada save on energy costs, earn revenue through energy curtailment, enhance their sustainability efforts, and contribute to a balanced, reliable grid. CPower serves more than 1,900 customers across North America by helping them achieve their energy goals.

