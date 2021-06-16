CPower Issues State of Demand-Side Energy Management in North America

BALTIMORE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CPower Energy Management ("CPower") published its annual State of Demand-Side Energy Management in North America book. As industry forecasts show cumulative Distributed Energy Resource (DER) capacity will grow to 387 GW by 2025, advocating and educating the industry on the importance of integrating DERs into the grid has never been more important. With more than two decades of experience implementing energy management programs, CPower helps maximize the value of its customers' electricity loads, facility assets and DERs across North America.

"Our industry is complex. Our experience managing more than 4.2 GW of capacity in demand-side programs across North America means that we know how to navigate the markets, and any regulatory and technology hurdles that arise, so that energy users can focus on running their businesses," said Joe Stickney, vice president – Marketing and Business Development, CPower. "Our goal with the book is to give our customers guidance on today's trends and challenges to set them up for success as we advance the energy transition."

The third volume of CPower's State of Demand-Side Energy Management in North America breaks down the most important issues, trends, and regulations to help Commercial and Industrial organizations make better decisions about their energy use and spend:

FERC 2222 is poised to usher DERs into the wholesale energy markets in the US. How are the markets responding?

How will California rebound after suffering its first blackouts in nearly 20 years?

What has Texas learned from the devastating grid failure this past February?

What will New England and PJM do to appease states that are angered at the policies they feel affect their desired fuel mixes?

How is New York tracking toward its climate goals and what market designs might it employ to help achieve them?

To get your copy of State of Demand-Side Energy Management in North America, visit https://bit.ly/3xptGLe

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 50 local energy programs partnering with grid operators and utilities to more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. Our presence across North America allows us to manage more than 4.2 GW of customer capacity and provide energy to the grid when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

