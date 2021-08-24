CPower Leadership in Distributed Energy Management Recognized with 2021 Vision Award from FacilitiesNet.com

BALTIMORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") today announced it has received the FacilitiesNet.com 2021 Vision Award for contributing to the efficient and profitable operations and management of commercial and industrial energy users across the U.S. With more than 4.3 GW of managed Distributed Energy Resource (DER) capacity across the U.S., CPower is recognized in the "Power Generation, Distribution and Reliability" award category for helping its customers increase the resiliency of their operations, manage energy costs and lower emissions.

"As unpredictable climate and weather events increase, we're seeing commercial and industrial businesses motivated to participate in demand-side management programs that optimize the value of their existing assets, generate revenue and add greater flexibility to the grid," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower. "We're honored to be recognized for working side-by-side with customers and partners who are supporting the energy transition. We are helping them achieve cleaner operations, maintain uptime and drive new revenue streams, all while enabling a low-carbon future."

CPower is a market leader for facilitating DER management programs across North America, helping more than 1,850 customers at 11,000 sites effectively invest in sustainability, renewables and energy resilience. The company was also recently recognized by E+E Leader for enabling grid reliability and sustainability for its customers.

For more information, visit: cpowerenergymanagement.com/performance-solutions/.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 50 local energy programs partnering with grid operators and utilities to more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. Our presence across North America allows us to manage more than 4.3 GW of customer capacity and provide energy to the grid when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com .

