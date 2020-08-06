CPower Provides Commercial and Industrial Energy Users Critical Insights for 2020

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management, the nation's leader in demand-side energy management, announces its annual five-part webinar series, "The State of Demand-Side Energy Management in North America 2020." The series presents a market-by-market analysis of the issues and trends the experts at CPower feel organizations need to know to make better decisions about their energy use and spend in 2020.

"2020 was poised to be a big year in energy before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown," says Joe Stickney, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "As the country works its way through the pandemic's maze, organizations are reexamining their energy management strategies in search of optimization for an increasingly uncertain future."

Each webinar focuses on an individual US energy market and is presented by CPower team members dedicated to that specific market. CPower's experts provide a comprehensive but easy-to-understand analysis to help attendees make sense of demand-side energy's evolving landscape.

The five-part series begins August 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET with "The State of the New England Energy Market," featuring Jobin Arthungal, Manager, Market Development in New England, and Keith Black, Vice President and General Manager in New England. It will be followed on August 27th at 1:00 p.m. CT with "The State of the Texas Energy Market," hosted by Joe Hayden, Vice President and General Manager in ERCOT, and Mike Hourihan, Director Market Development in ERCOT.

September webinars include "The State of the New York Energy Market," September 10th at 2:00 p.m. ET; "The State of the California Energy Market," September 17th at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET; and "The State of the PJM Energy Market," September 24th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Registration is open now for all five webinars. To register for any or all webinars, visit https://bit.ly/30s1zxc.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower is a leading demand-side energy management solutions provider that helps commercial, industrial, educational, healthcare, and government organizations in North America save on energy costs, earn revenue through energy curtailment, enhance their sustainability efforts, and contribute to a balanced, reliable grid. CPower serves more than 1,900 customers across North America by helping them achieve their energy goals. For more information, please visit www.CPowerEnergyManagement.com.

