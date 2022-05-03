CPower Recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Highlighted for 'Established Excellence' for Tackling Global Challenges with the Power of Our Customers

BALTIMORE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading, national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") has been featured in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

Managing more than 5.3 GW of Distributed Energy Resource (DER) capacity for nearly 2,000 customers at over 12,000 sites across the U.S., CPower is named in the 'Established Excellence' category for helping developing projects that tackle global challenges. The company forms Virtual Power Plants by facilitating and optimizing DERs in demand-side management to provide the grid with flexibility, while helping energy users manage costs, enhance resiliency, and avoid carbon emissions through innovative programs.

"As a mission-led organization driving the energy transition, our team takes pride in finding solutions that are driven by our customers' needs. Energy users are incentivized by the economics of lower energy costs, but increasingly with climate change and unpredictable weather events, they want DERs for sustainability and resiliency purposes. It's by aggregating these flexible resources, and making them available to the grid, that we will enable a clean and dependable energy future," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is the leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.3 GW of customer capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering more than 286,000 metric tons of CO 2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

