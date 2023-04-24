CPower Wins 2023 Edison Award

CPower's EnerWise® Site Optimization Technology Recognized in Critical Human Infrastructure Category

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy (" CPower "), the national leader in unlocking the value of customer Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), has received a 2023 Edison Award in the Critical Human Infrastructure category for EnerWise® Site Optimization . The award was officially presented at the Edison Awards Gala on April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Edison Awards ™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognize some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. The Critical Human Infrastructure category recognizes innovations that integrate essential societal needs for energy, water, waste, communications and safety, improve quality of life around the world, spur economic growth, and drive all of us toward a more sustainable future.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Edison Awards committee for the value of our EnerWise Site Optimization technology," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower. "By pairing automation with our DER monetization and wholesale energy market expertise, we are proud to deliver a service that identifies and executes the most lucrative on-bill and grid service strategies for our customers. We hope that by spreading our message and inspiring more energy users to participate in the Customer-Powered GridTM, we can create a more sustainable future for us all."

CPower launched EnerWise Site Optimization, an energy optimization solution, to help behind-the-meter DER owners stack multiple value streams, ensuring increased grid services revenue and on-bill savings while enhancing grid resiliency. In February, CPower announced the expansion of EnerWise to 40 new sites across the PJM region, and made EnerWise available in ISO-NE, which covers Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The Edison Award winners were selected by the Edison Awards Steering Committee as well as an independent judging panel of senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers and leading academics. Among thousands of applicants, only 153 companies received an Edison Award.

With 6.3 GW of DER capacity under management at more than 17,000 sites across the U.S., CPower was recently recognized by Wood Mackenzie as the national leader for flexible capacity in its recent Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market report . The company serves many of the largest and best-known brands and organizations across big box retail, data centers, commercial real estate, manufacturing, production, and industrial processing, government, and education, among other industries.

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the national leader of grid balancing and reliability solutions, creating a Customer-Powered GridTM that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.3 GW of capacity at more than 17,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of distributed energy resources to strengthen the grid when and where it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com .

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management