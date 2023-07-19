CPower Wins Environment + Energy Leader 2023 Product of the Year Award for EnerWise® Site Optimization

News provided by

CPower Energy Management

19 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

CPower's Innovative Technology Helps Advance Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Adoption through Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Monetization

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resources (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, today announced that it has won Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader's 2023 Product of the Year Award for its EnerWise® Site Optimization technology ("EnerWise"). The award program's expert judges consider CPower's innovation as a stand-out example amongst industry-wide efforts to strengthen the power grid, improve energy management and increase customers' bottom lines. This is the fourth year in a row that CPower has been recognized by E+E Leader.

CPower's EnerWise unlocks the maximum earning potential of behind-the-meter DERs by optimizing the allocation, scheduling, and bidding of DERs across complex grid services markets, utility incentive programs, tariffs, and supply rates, helping energy managers and DER portfolio owners and operators achieve combined on-bill savings and grid services revenue. By simplifying participation in both grid programs and electric cost avoidance, EnerWise encourages the growth of VPPs, which allow grid operators to tap into DERs to ensure reliability while reducing the need for more polluting energy resources. The responsiveness provided by EnerWise also allows grid operators to respond more quickly to changes in supply and demand to keep the grid in balance. EnerWise is currently available to customers in the PJM and ISO-NE energy markets, which cover 19 states and the District of Columbia.

"We are honored to be recognized by E+E Leader yet again for our EnerWise technology," said Mathew Sachs, Senior Vice President – Strategy, CPower. "We are grateful to have been recognized by this prestigious organization for the last four years for various solutions we provide to strengthen the grid by accelerating the adoption of VPPs and increasing customer value."

This is the second award CPower has earned for EnerWise in 2023. In February, EnerWise was also recognized by the Edison Awards.

About CPower Energy
CPower Energy is the leading, national DER monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.3 GW of capacity at more than 19,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of distributed energy resources to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:
For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Also from this source

Michael D. Smith Named as CPower's Chief Executive Officer as John Horton Announces His Retirement

Norfolk State University Partners with CPower to Support Grid Reliability Across Virginia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.