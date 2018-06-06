CPP Appoints Marion McGovern as Chair of Its Board of Directors

"CPP is a pioneer and clear leader in helping individuals and organizations fully unlock their potential, and its ongoing work encompasses not only the world's top assessments, but also the best research, consulting expertise, and products available," said McGovern. "I'm honored to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating to further its expansion."

Helping Companies Navigate the Gig Economy

Among many accomplishments, McGovern is noted for having anticipated the Gig Economy trend long before it was coined as a phrase or recognized by the media--and before the advent of the internet. At M Squared she created one of the first networks of independent consultants and matched them to project and interim assignments, work which landed the firm in Forbes and Fast Company, as well as on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies in America three times.

Under McGovern's leadership the firm grew to more than $50 million in sales. She has also written extensively on the subject, and is author of "Thriving in the Gig Economy: How to Capitalize and Compete in the New World of Work" as well as "A New Brand of Expertise: How Independent Consultants and Free Agents are Changing the World of Work."

"The workplace has changed notably over the past decade, and we can expect even more rapid and pronounced evolution over the next few years," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO, CPP, Inc. "McGovern has shown prescience in understanding how the rise of consultants would fundamentally alter how organizations of all shapes and sizes function. Her direction leading the board will have tremendous significance as we further grow the company and tailor our products and services to the most pressing needs of today's businesses."

Bringing Broad Experience to Bear for CPP

McGovern, who has been a CPP Director since 1998 and served as Chair of the company's Audit Committee, brings a wide range of experience and perspective to the Board. She is currently a Director of The Front Porch, a California Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Front Porch, with nearly 1 billion in assets, operates 12 communities, 10 of which are in California, which run the gamut from senior living to assisted living to skilled nursing to dementia care. She's also a Director at the Alliance of CEOs, where she facilitates leadership development in peer exchanges among groups of CEOs.

As an Adjunct Professor at University of San Francisco, she taught HR for more than seven years in the business school and as well as Management Communications to MBA's in the weekend program.

Additionally, McGovern was Chair of the Board for three years at ReSurge International--a humanitarian organization that sends reconstructive surgeons to help the poor worldwide. She served on the ReSurge Board for a total of nine years, including chairing its Audit Committee, Marcomm Committee and Search Committee. She is also a former Director of the American Liver Foundation, as well as the Hamilton Family Center shelter for homeless families in San Francisco. She has appeared as an expert on workplace trends on The Bloomberg Report, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, KRON TV and KCBS radio.

"With CPP serving clients across just about every industry and sector, the kind of broad acumen that McGovern brings is indispensable to our success," said Hayes.

