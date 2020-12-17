CPPI and HSDF Release Report from Virtual Symposium: Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Government Mission

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate. Tweet this

Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN-3) agreed, warning, "The U.S. cannot afford to cede leadership in the technological arms race. If China surpasses us in a field like AI or quantum, it will have significant implications for U.S. national security, economic competitiveness, and way of life."

Luke McCormack, former Department Homeland Security CIO, led an engaging discussion on AI Applications for Good, while former Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, David Aguilar explored how AI and Edge Computing on the Frontlines is transforming the border mission. Dr. Reggie Brothers, CEO of NuWave Solutions and former Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security directed an intriguing discussion on Achieving Security Outcomes through AI.

Speakers all agreed that the government is making progress in AI, but a more coordinated approach is needed, and that the government can learn from the more advanced capabilities and understanding of the private sector. "With AI we need a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach that leverages public-private partnerships to our greatest advantage," stated Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-2).

"The success of AI applications in government depends a great deal on security, data governance, clean data sets and an understanding of data sources," summarized Megan Mance, Executive Director of HSDF. "Leveraging cloud and storage innovations will help deliver AI capabilities to the mission operators on the front line."

