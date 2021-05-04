CPQSync™ by Cincom® is a Featured Partner at Microsoft Business Applications Summit on May 4

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that the company is a featured partner at Microsoft Business Applications Summit. This virtual forum brings together a community of customers and partners to learn how to create and extend solutions to drive business success.

At the summit, the company will be showcasing CPQSync by Cincom, a SaaS solution embedded within Microsoft Dynamics for Sales that delivers a better selling experience for salespeople and customers. Built on decades of experience, CPQSync delivers more return on your Microsoft investment. If you have complex products or services, CPQSync allows you to easily configure your products, price accurately and quote quickly.

Cincom believes that every company deserves a hero, and every hero has a beginning. CPQSync can help you become the strategic, revenue-enhancing hero your company needs. Be sure to visit Cincom's Showcase to begin your hero's journey today.

At Cincom's Showcase, you can also:

Get your free "hero" t-shirt.

Learn from experts such as CPQ Analyst, Frank Sohn , and Microsoft Dynamics 365 MVP, Rick McCutcheon , about accelerating digital transformation in sales organizations.

such as and , about accelerating digital transformation in sales organizations. Hear from Cincom executives such as Greg Hall , Cincom Product Director, and David Allison , Global CPQ Product Manager.

such as and View a CPQSync product demo. (Experience Selling. Made Simpler.)

Cincom's Showcase page will be available for six months after the summit on May 4. Feel free to stop by anytime!

About Cincom and CPQSync

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync™ by Cincom, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113

[email protected]

