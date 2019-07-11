CPS Announces Partnership with Qypsys to Bring Fiber Optic Infrastructure to Senior Living Organizations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Purchasing Services (CPS), the leading national group purchasing organization dedicated to the senior living market, partners with Qypsys to provide a fiber optic infrastructure solution that enables senior living operators to deliver a technology experience that optimizes resident satisfaction.

According to an Xfinity Communities survey conducted in October 2018, seniors demand fast and reliable Wi-Fi service when considering an independent living or assisted living community, and they expect to have full connectivity throughout the community.

Qypsys' scalable, flexible, and reliable fiber optic networks resolve bandwidth issues experienced with traditional copper-based networks and can provide significant savings in space, power, and capital. With fiber infrastructure, organizations can expand their offerings without disrupting connectivity. Services that integrate with Qypsys' fiber network include:

Resident Phone, Internet, and TV ("Triple Play")

Nurse Call

Wander Management

Telemedicine

Life Safety Systems

Virtual Reality Platforms

Smart Living Systems (e.g., Alexa)

Using Qypsys' Private Broadband solution to deliver "Triple Play" to residents lets operators maintain control and produces a revenue stream to offset capital expenditures and in-house IT staff.

"Today's seniors are connecting to more devices, making the need for speed and reliability from technologies something senior housing operators should be thinking about and investing in," says Qypsys President Alan Bertsch. "Qypsys' fiber infrastructure allows operators to satisfy residents' demand for online access and to manage the rise in demand for new devices."

To learn more about the CPS/Qypsys partnership, contact Kyle Brauckman at 561.894.7696 or brauckmankyle@carepurchasing.com.

About CPS

Care Purchasing Services (CPS) is the leading national group purchasing organization dedicated to the senior living market. CPS connects organizations to hundreds of carefully vetted vendors in plant operations, food service, medical supplies, therapy, pharmacy, and more. Through its extensive network of vendor partners, CPS provides value-added programs to thousands of organizations nationwide, helping them improve their operations with measurable results.

About Qypsys

Tampa-based Qypsys is a leading integrator of advanced access solutions focused on delivering scalable, sustainable and future-proof infrastructures. It converges key access technologies (Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular) on a shared backbone for incredible savings in space, power and capital. Qypsys delivers turnkey solutions for the distribution of voice, data and video services across LAN, campus and metro environments.

SOURCE Care Purchasing Services (CPS)

Related Links

www.carepurchasing.com

