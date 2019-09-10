CPS Energy- EPRI Symposium To Help Foster Successful Electrification Initiatives

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private industry, utility, and government decision-makers have been added to the speaker lineup for "The Electrification Experience" symposium – being hosted by CPS Energy and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) on October 2-3, 2019, in San Antonio – to provide added insights on the role of customer engagement and innovative technologies in enabling more widespread electrification adoption.

The latest additions to the speaker lineup include Erika Gupta, Sensors and Controls Technology Manager in the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; and Charlotte St. Advisors Founder and Managing Director Seth Kiner.

Professor Ernest Moniz, the 13th U.S. Secretary of Energy (2013-2017), will give the symposium's keynote speech in the opening Plenary Session. He is now the President and CEO of both EJM Associates and the Energy Futures Initiative.

CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams also will speak in the opening Plenary Session, offering her thoughts and perspective on "Defining the Electrification Experience."

"Bringing EPRI's Electrification Symposium to San Antonio is another example of how CPS Energy thinks globally and acts locally," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "There is immense value in participating in this symposium and it is an opportunity for our peers, partners, and anyone interested in the future of energy to collaborate on advancing electrification."

In addition to two Plenary Sessions, the symposium will feature "deep dives" in technical tracks focusing on two key issues:

Defining and delivering an unparalleled customer experience:

Electrification barriers and enablers, including customer perception, market availability, costs-benefits, and regulation;

Drivers and technologies for the efficient electrification of military bases;

Parallels among large companies and utilities in providing outstanding service to residential customers; and

Rate structures, customer service strategies, and marketing programs to help regional electricity retailers sell energy in the modern era.

Navigating today's and tomorrow's innovative technologies:

On-road vehicle charging options that can provide infrastructure for a robust, electrified transportation economy;

Tough and rugged electrification solutions for agriculture, heavy manufacturing, and other industrial applications;

Opportunities for growth in use of technologies, ranging from advanced heat pumps to induction cooktops, that can improve productivity and quality; and

The role of start-ups and new technologies in changing the electricity landscape.

For more information on "The Electrification Experience," visit the symposium's website, and to secure a space, register as soon as possible. The cutoff date for the hotel room block rate is September 16.

The event is being sponsored by CPS Energy, Austin Energy, CenterPoint Energy, and Entergy.

Please visit the event homepage for details.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 840,750 electric and 352,585 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

