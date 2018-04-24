CPS Energy Invests In Cleaner, Greener Fleet With Plug-In Hybrid Electric Ford F-150s

The new trucks deliver significant fuel economy equivalency gains – offering more than 50% better fuel economy and a comparable reduction in emissions over similar standard vehicles -- based on manufacturer's figures that take into consideration long commutes.

"Through our latest hybrid-electric vehicle investments, we will leverage new technology that has been economically designed to help protect our environment," said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy's President & CEO. "These cars are great enhancements to our fleet of vehicles, which are used to serve our customers, day-in and day-out."

The new plug-in hybrid electric trucks are part of CPS Energy's plan to reduce the environmental impact and are an investment that is a critical component to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

"Aside from cutting emissions, these vehicles will improve fuel economy and reduce costs – a big win for our community," said John Courage, San Antonio District 9 Councilman. "Investing in cleaner vehicles and seeking new green technologies are critical to improving air quality in San Antonio."

The vehicles are being manufactured by Ford and are equipped with XL's plug-in hybrid technology, which allows the trucks to run on both gasoline and electric power. In addition to plug-in charging capabilities, the trucks' technology also uses regenerative braking during deceleration to charge the battery pack, and uses electric assist during acceleration to increase fuel economy.

Currently, there are more than 150 charging stations, at 30 locations around Greater San Antonio. Customers can visit the CPS Energy website for a searchable map of electric vehicle charging station locations.

"As the world's top selling pickup truck, the Ford F-150 is ideally suited to handle the wide range of jobs the CPS team tackles on a daily basis, and is a perfect vehicle to equip with XL's unique plug-in hybrid electric technology," said Greg Dugan, Ford Motor Company Government Accounts Manager. "And because the XL plug-in hybrid electric system works seamlessly with the Ford drivetrain, it works and drives just like a factory F-150 would – but with a 50% MPG improvement and substantial reductions in CO 2 emissions," added Eric Foellmer, XL's Director of Marketing.

CPS Energy strives to be environmental stewards and give customers the best energy solutions while reducing emissions. Last week, CPS Energy was designated a 2018 Environmental Champion for the 2nd year in a row by Market Strategies International. In addition to seeking new technologies and opportunities to reduce emissions, CPS Energy leads in solar generation, #1 in Texas and #6 in the nation, and is one of the largest wind buyers in the nation.

ABOUT CPS ENERGY

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-energy-invests-in-cleaner-greener-fleet-with-plug-in-hybrid-electric-ford-f-150s-300635531.html

SOURCE CPS Energy

Related Links

http://www.cpsenergy.com

