CPS Energy Named Most Trusted Utility Brand In US Southern Region For 2018

"Being ranked the number one Most Trusted Utility Brand in the US Southern Region for the second year in a row is a direct reflection of our employees. Our employees are dedicated, committed and care about our community and customers," said Chief Customer Engagement Officer, Felecia Etheridge. "Our employees are our brand. They live and breathe our People First philosophy and their actions every day demonstrate their commitment to provide the highest quality of service to our customers."

According to MSI, top rated utilities that have earned the trust of their customer base are perceived to be industry leaders on innovation. Additionally, utilities are also more successful at achieving customer adoption of the enhanced offerings and options they have developed.

"Building greater trust and brand preference throughout the customer journey is now critical to reap customer support for utility innovation," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Market Strategies International.

CPS Energy focuses on enhanced customer experience and places significant effort on meeting customer expectations now and in the future. Forward thinking, especially in the areas of future generation and new technology on the grid, allows the utility to have one of the most cost-efficient and reliable systems, while constantly reducing emissions and developing new solutions to help customers.

ABOUT CPS ENERGY

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

