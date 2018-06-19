CPS Energy Receives National Energy Innovator Award

"Since we launched the Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan (STEP) in 2009, our local community has stepped up to lead energy conservation behavioral changes through our multitude of energy savings programs," said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy President & CEO. "Our STEP goal of saving 771 megawatts of energy by 2020 is the equivalent of the output of a traditional large power plant. Our SaveNow residential and commercial programs give opportunities for customers to do their part to proactively save energy, which in turn allows them to save money. We continue to lead in energy usage reductions (i.e., Demand Side Management Programs) and it's an integral part of our Flexible Path that includes further investments in our energy management tools. We're thankful to APPA for their Energy Innovator Award recognition."

CPS Energy implemented several initiatives under its "SaveNow" program, including free home energy assessments, home energy kits, in-store rebates with major retailers throughout the community, and a multi-family energy efficiency program. SaveNow is financially structured to enable more customers than ever before to participate. The new low to no-cost offerings are helping San Antonio's lower to middle income families implement energy efficiency measures. CPS Energy is well on its way to achieve its "Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan" goal of saving 771 megawatts by 2020.

The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. We represent public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. Our association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Our members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation. For more information, visit cpsenergy.com.

