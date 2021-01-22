CPS Energy Seeks Applicants For Rate Advisory Committee

The Committee will be made up of 21 members comprised of 11 appointees by the CPS Energy Board of Trustees, including Mayoral appointees and 10 City Council appointees.

"The rate advisory committee will enable community members to examine how CPS Energy rates are designed, making the utility more accountable and transparent," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "Serving on the committee is a great opportunity for residents to get involved and represent their neighbors."

"CPS Energy is an important partner in the community providing energy services, and we need you to participate in how utility rates are determined for customers," said Janie Gonzalez, CPS Energy Trustee for the Southwest Quadrant 4. "Apply for the Rate Advisory Committee and be part of the solution. Your voice will make a difference."

To qualify, members must be 18 years and older, a current customer, reside in the CPS Energy service area, and have effective communication skills. Membership of the Rate Advisory Committee shall be open to individuals in good financial standing with CPS Energy (for energy bills) through an application and appointment process.

Members of the RAC will devote the necessary time and energy to learn about the utility business and the rate design function that allows utilities to recover their costs to provide service. This effort will help them understand and provide thoughtful input and perspectives regarding CPS Energy's rate structure and rate design options.

"CPS Energy is committed to having a Rate Advisory Committee reflective of San Antonio and the community's needs," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "This committee can enhance our robust public input process and we enthusiastically invite our engaged community to apply to participate."

Members of the community who qualify and are interested in serving on the Rate Advisory Committee can apply at cpsenergy.com/rac. Interested persons can visit the website for more information, an online application package which includes a description of the role and qualifications. Hard copies of the application package can be obtained by visiting any of our walk-in centers, the City of San Antonio's City Clerk's office or by calling (210) 353-6788.

The application deadline is February 26. For more information, call (210) 353-6788 or email [email protected].

