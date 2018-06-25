CPS Energy's Cris Eugster Named To Blue Ribbon Task Force

The project, "Strategizing an Electric Energy Policy and Regulatory Framework in Puerto Rico," has two primary goals: (1) Work with the Governor and Legislature of Puerto Rico (PR) to establish a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electric energy grid system for the Commonwealth, and for other purposes; and (2) Develop a policy and legal framework to provide a regulatory regime for a possibly privatized electric energy grid system in Puerto Rico.

"It is an honor to be selected to participate on the task force," said Dr. Cris Eugster, Chief Operating Officer of CPS Energy. "I look forward to working with the other leaders to help transform the electric system in Puerto Rico."

The Blue Ribbon Task Force was created under a DOE-funded project to make recommendations regarding the functions of a Puerto Rico regulatory agency with responsibilities for ensuring a safe, reliable, and resilient electric grid that provides a strategic energy plan for the future.

Task Force members come from a diverse group of organizations based in Puerto Rico and the continental United States. Members were identified and appointed by Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez Núñez, and SSEB.

Additional Task Force members named include:

Malu Blázquez, of the Resilient Puerto Rico Advisory Commission; Julie Imanuel Brown, of the Florida Public Service Commission; Edison Avilés Deliz, of the Puerto Rico Energy Commission; Nisha Desai, of Aurora Clean Energy Partners LLC; Martha Duggan, of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association; Andres Rodriguez Figueroa, of Cygnus Healthcare and Technologies, Inc.; Julia Hamm, of the Smart Electric Power Alliance; Mike Henchen, of the Rocky Mountain Institute; Dr. Mark A. Jamison, of the University of Florida; Sergio Marxuach, of the Center for a New Economy; Erasto Rodriguez Molina, of Solar Energy & Resources, Inc.; Jose Ortiz, of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; Dr. Carl Pechman, of the National Regulatory Research Institute; Marc G. Roumain Prieto, of the Windmar Group; Janet L. Sena, of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation; Tomás Torres, of the Institute of Competitiveness and Economic Sustainability; Alejandro J. Uriarte, of New Energy Consultants; and Pablo Vázquez, of the College of Engineers and Land Surveyors of Puerto Rico.

For further program information, visit www.sseb.org/strategizing-pr.

About Southern States Energy Board



The Southern States Energy Board (SSEB) is a non-profit interstate compact organization created in 1960 and established under Public Laws 87-563 and 92-440. The Board's mission is to enhance economic development and the quality of life in the South through innovations in energy and environmental policies, programs and technologies.

Sixteen southern states and two territories comprise the membership of SSEB: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia.

ABOUT CPS ENERGY



Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

