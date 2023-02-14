CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 21, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 21, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

