CPSC: Delta Cycle Recalls Ceiling Hoists with Straps Due to Injury Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Ceiling Hoists with Straps

Hazard: The plastic buckles on the straps being used to hold a kayak, canoe or other large objects with the ceiling hoist can break, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the Ceiling Hoist with Straps and contact Delta Cycle Corp to receive free replacement straps. Consumers should cut the old straps with buckles in half and discard them. If consumers are using the ceiling hoist to hold a bicycle (and not using included straps), no recall action is needed.

Consumer Contact: Delta Cycle Corp at 800-474-6615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at [email protected] or online at https://designbydelta.com/hoiststraprecall or https://designbydelta.com/ and click on "Recall on Ceiling Hoist with Straps" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 25,140 (In addition, about 3,390 were sold in Canada)

Description: This recall involves Ceiling Hoists with Straps with model number RS2300. The model number is only listed on the product packaging. The product can lift bicycles, kayaks, ladders, boxes and other large objects off the floor using a pulley system. Note that no recall action is required if the ceiling hoists are used without the use of straps. Units affected by this recall will have serial numbers within one of the 16 ranges listed below on the bottom of the pulley, or will NOT have a serial number at all:

Serial Number Ranges 65629 – 66828 112494 – 114493 115494 – 116502 131332 – 132819 165193 – 167192 187360 – 188895 220801 – 222800 264059 – 266058 396421 – 397428 428259 – 430258 464905 – 466408 1650319 – 1651326 1667038 – 1669037 1717501 – 1718044 1750965 – 1751972 1776082 – 1777089

The serial number is located on the underside of the flat part of the ~6" long pulleys where the pulleys attach to the ceiling. Unscrew the flat plate from the ceiling to check the underside to locate the serial number.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of incidents, including one minor injury.

Sold At: REI and various other independent stores and online at Amazon.com and designbydelta.com from February 2017 through July 2024 for about $40.

Importer: Delta Cycle Corp, of Randolph, Massachusetts

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/delta-cycle-ceiling-hoist-straps-recalled-due-injury-hazard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 24-354

