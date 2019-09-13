CPSC Issues Call to Action: Check Your Homes for Recalled Products; Babies' Lives Depend on It!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a fact that most injuries can be prevented, and parents and caregivers play a major role in making sure little ones stay safe. As we mark Baby Safety Month 2019, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging all consumers with babies in their homes to make checking for recalled products a top priority.

"The CPSC has worked with firms to recall millions of children's products this year that need to be removed from consumer's homes," says Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. "Keep your baby safe from hazardous recalled products," she added.

CPSC Resources

We are here to help. Use CPSC resources to get recall information delivered daily to your inbox.

Sign up to get direct recall messages on children's products at www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/Subscribe.



Check www.Saferproducts.gov to report incidents or search for incidents filed by other consumers.



Download CPSC Recalls App at www.cpsc.gov/data



Take advantage of the recall remedy (Repair, Replace, or Refund)

Recall Round Up!

We get it. Life is often busy. You may have missed some recent baby product recalls. Now is a great time to check to see if you have recalled items or products that do not meet safety standards, such as an inclined sleeper, a drop side crib, clothing or toys. Check here for some of the latest baby item recalls. Consumers should check our product recalls pages regularly, especially if you receive hand-me-downs or buy children's products at a secondhand shop or yard sale.

Remember that recalls don't expire.

Not responding to a recall can have deadly consequences. Act TODAY if you have one of these recalled products.

INCLINED SLEEPERS

Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play

Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory

Dorel Juvenile Group Inclined Sleepers

Kids II Rocking Sleepers

INFANT HEAD AND NECK SUPPORT

The Boppy Company Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories

INFANT BOUNCERS

Stokke Infant Steps Bouncers

BABY SOCKS

Baby Rattle Socks

WOODEN TOYS

Target Wooden Toy Vehicles

Safety Tips:

Put the baby down to sleep safely! Follow these best practices:

To prevent suffocation, always place baby on back to sleep and never place pillows (including nursing pillows), blankets and quilts in baby's sleep space, remember Bare is Best!

Only use a crib, play yard and bassinet that meets current CPSC standards. Follow manufacturers' assembly directions for play yards.

Use a firm, tight fitting mattress.

Regularly check crib for loose, missing or broken parts or slats.

Keep baby monitor cords, lamp cords, telephone cords, and night light cords at least 3 feet away from the crib. Children can wrap the cords around their necks and strangle.

Make your baby's safety a priority!

Visit CPSC's Crib Information Center at www.cpsc.gov/cribs for safe sleep resources available to parents. Also be sure to sign-up for recall notifications at www.cpsc.gov .

See a message from CPSC Acting Chairman here:

You can also visit the Safe to Sleep® public education campaign led by The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and in collaboration with other organizations.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

