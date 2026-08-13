CPSC Posts New Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

News provided byU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Aug 13, 2026, 10:38 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Slide Playsets Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Head and Neck Entrapment Hazards; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Wenzhou Yidian Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Incidents/Injuries: 1 death reported
Cooluli Recalls 10-Liter and 15-Liter Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
- Units: 250,000
- Incidents/Injuries: 19 incidents/1 smoke inhalation injury
Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnetic Ingestion Hazard; Imported by Yi Suen Commerce
- Units: 213,500
- Incidents/Injuries: 27 incidents/2 ingestions requiring surgery
Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone-Branded Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury or Death from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards
- Units: 48,700
- Incidents/Injuries: 2 incidents/2 burn injuries
Taleco Gear Recalls Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and 2-in-1 Baby Jumper & Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Strangulation Hazards
- Units: 41,100
- Incidents/Injuries: 52 incidents/32 injuries
TooyBing Wooden Bead Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Small Parts Ban
- Units: 21,758
Hampton Bay Halwin 52-Inch Ceiling Fans Recalled Due to Impact and Injury Hazards; Manufactured by Youngo Limited
- Units: 9,460
- Incidents/Injuries: 11 incidents/no injuries
DUMOS Nine-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units
- Units: About 8,981
Deli Jerry Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Walmart.com by Deli OfficeSupplies
- Units: 1,750
COMMOWNER Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by AZ Home Concept
- Units: 1,694
GigaCloud Technology USA Recalls Merax Murphy Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Impact and Crush Hazards
- Units: 1,250
- Incidents/Injuries: 2 incidents/2 injuries
Yamazuki Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs
- Units: 1,050
Sunnyside Corporation Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire and Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers
- Units: 960
Ritchey Design Recalls Carbon Bicycle Forks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Crash Hazards
- Units: 775
- Incidents/Injuries: 1 incident/no injuries
Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by Qabefy
- Units: 774
Shengsen Prank Sound Makers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Shengsen Toys
- Units: 667
Fastbuy Recalls Zimtown Portable Gas and Fuel Cans Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers
- Units: 200
CuberShop Magnetic Speed Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by SKY CUBE HK
- Units: 132
SUGIFT Recalls SUGIFT Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards
- Units: 13
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Hair Dryer Brushes Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Sold by Zuoxukeji, Jowenia and TruPart
About CPSC
CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
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