CPSC Posts New Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Slide Playsets Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Head and Neck Entrapment Hazards; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Wenzhou Yidian Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.

Incidents/Injuries: 1 death reported

Cooluli Recalls 10-Liter and 15-Liter Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Units: 250,000

Incidents/Injuries: 19 incidents/1 smoke inhalation injury

Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnetic Ingestion Hazard; Imported by Yi Suen Commerce

Units: 213,500

Incidents/Injuries: 27 incidents/2 ingestions requiring surgery

Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone-Branded Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury or Death from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards

Units: 48,700

Incidents/Injuries: 2 incidents/2 burn injuries

Taleco Gear Recalls Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and 2-in-1 Baby Jumper & Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Strangulation Hazards

Units: 41,100

Incidents/Injuries: 52 incidents/32 injuries

TooyBing Wooden Bead Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Small Parts Ban

Units: 21,758

Hampton Bay Halwin 52-Inch Ceiling Fans Recalled Due to Impact and Injury Hazards; Manufactured by Youngo Limited

Units: 9,460

Incidents/Injuries: 11 incidents/no injuries

DUMOS Nine-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

Units: About 8,981

Deli Jerry Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Walmart.com by Deli OfficeSupplies

Units: 1,750

COMMOWNER Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by AZ Home Concept

Units: 1,694

GigaCloud Technology USA Recalls Merax Murphy Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Impact and Crush Hazards

Units: 1,250

Incidents/Injuries: 2 incidents/2 injuries

Yamazuki Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs

Units: 1,050

Sunnyside Corporation Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire and Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers

Units: 960

Ritchey Design Recalls Carbon Bicycle Forks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Crash Hazards

Units: 775

Incidents/Injuries: 1 incident/no injuries

Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by Qabefy

Units: 774

Shengsen Prank Sound Makers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Shengsen Toys

Units: 667

Fastbuy Recalls Zimtown Portable Gas and Fuel Cans Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

Units: 200

CuberShop Magnetic Speed Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by SKY CUBE HK

Units: 132

SUGIFT Recalls SUGIFT Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Units: 13

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Hair Dryer Brushes Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Sold by Zuoxukeji, Jowenia and TruPart

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission