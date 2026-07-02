CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Conair Recalls Over One Million Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – About 1,719,995

Injuries - 54 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including three (3) reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

Winco Fireworks International Recalls Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units - About 87,120

Winco Fireworks International Recalls Roman Candles 8 Shot Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units - About 13,500

Target Recalls Gigglescape™ Under the Sea Popping Toy Due to Choking Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – About 49,000

Injuries – Nine (9) reports of the dome detaching, allowing access to the plastic balls, with one (1) report of a child that began to choke.

Rowenta Recalls Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units – About 3,660

Incidents - Two (2) reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating or not charging and an additional 65 reports globally. No injuries have been reported.

AMASKY Nursing Pillows Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows and Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by Pretty-Life | CPSC.gov

Units – About 4,008

Cooper Lighting Recalls Metalux Optimized High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units - About 42,000

Incidents - Nine (9) reports of the light fixtures catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Junpower CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by JSNJ_Tech Store | CPSC.gov

Units – About 67,000

Projecting LED Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by POPOOO | CPSC.gov

Units – About 62,490

Diamond Wipes International Recalls CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging | CPSC.gov

Units – About 75,315

Topyond Pool Drain Ports with Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold by Jialyduu | CPSC.gov

Units – About 304

Vevor Recalls Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products | CPSC.gov

Units – About 237

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using LDLXLHTE Crib Bumpers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violate Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Ocensmice Magnetic Building Stick and Steel Ball Sets Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Babypark Children's Carriers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Soft Infant and Toddler Carriers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Criblike Mattresses Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment or Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Mengna | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Joyful Journeys Baby Loungers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

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SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission