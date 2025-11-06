CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Peloton Recalls Original Series Bike+ Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (26-067)

F&F Fine Wines Recalls Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Bottles sold by Costco Due to Laceration Hazard (26-068)

Criblike Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment or Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Mengna (26-069)

Three-Wheeled Children's Scooters Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Konges Sløjd (26-070)

Napei Infant Bath Tubs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Sefon Store (26-071)

STIHL Recalls BR 800 Backpack Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard (26-072)

Umeyda Nightgowns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burns; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children's Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Umeyda Company (26-073)

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products and Inclined Sleepers Ban (26-074)

Inkari Plush Alpaca Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Imported by Inkari (26-075)

Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Neaude (26-077)

Lezyne USA Recalls Bicycle Floor Pumps Due to Serious Injury Hazard (26-078)

Astemrey Recalls Y'all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers (26-079)

WYBITNY Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children's Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by WYBITNY (26-081)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

