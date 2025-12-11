CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

TREK Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall or Crash Hazard (26-138)

Primark Recalls Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards (26-139)

SKCAIHT Children's Costumes Recalled Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold on Amazon by SKCAIHT Direct (26-140)

Uuoeebb Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by BaoD (26-141)

Sanven Technology Recalls VEVOR Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard (26-142)

YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by BenTalk (26-146)

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard (26-147)

Luyuan Recalls Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (26-148)

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

