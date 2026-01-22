CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

Thrasio Recalls Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria | CPSC.gov

Mikario Trading Convertible Baby Gyms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on TikTok Shop | CPSC.gov

Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles for Hair and Beard Growth Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Moralowen | CPSC.gov

Aborder Products Recalls Cumbor Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures | CPSC.gov

Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Topkay Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Xiyude | CPSC.gov

Gagaku Children's Ice Cream Toy Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Brandworl.USA | CPSC.gov

Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng | CPSC.gov

Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards | CPSC.gov

Johnson Health Tech Expands Recall to Include Matrix Retail and Vision Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission