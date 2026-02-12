CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards

Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards | CPSC.gov

Beloems Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

Beloems Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

CheerKid Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by Babibaby and Woot

CheerKid Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by Babibaby and Woot | CPSC.gov

Surveying Accessories Cheaper Recalls Board Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

Surveying Accessories Cheaper Recalls Board Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Fortemotus Direct Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

Fortemotus Direct Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units | CPSC.gov

LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due Failure to Warn During Fire Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG

LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due Failure to Warn During Fire Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission