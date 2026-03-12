CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

17 Stories Furniture 14-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Hong Kong Baojia International

LIVEHOM 11-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Simplehome

ProRider Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

Stoney Games Recalls Kluster Magnet Chess Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

LFTE USA Recalls Playground Swing Set Seats Due to Fall Hazard

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission