CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Miocololy Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Ourkiss Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Yiiektily Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Malinaggg Happy Baby Musical Infant Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking and Strangulation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Akavivo Submersible LED Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using JJGoo Submersible LED Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Liberty Trike 16-Inch and 20-Inch Electric Tricycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

