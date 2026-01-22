CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using MyBebe Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using CanFord Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Aunvito MX Moto Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Laceration Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Nakto Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from High-Speed Crash and Laceration Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission