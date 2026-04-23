CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Bauhini SDADI Kitchen Step Stools Immediately Due to Entrapment, Tip Over and Fall Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Bauhini SDADI Kitchen Step Stools Immediately Due to Entrapment, Tip Over and Fall Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Magnetic Chess Games Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Magnetic Chess Games Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270)

- Contact a media specialist

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission