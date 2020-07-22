CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls is posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Cookware Company Recalls Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch Ovens Due to Burn and Injury Hazards (20-151)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Cookware-Company-Recalls-Greenpan-SimmerLite-Dutch-Ovens-Due-to-Burn-and-Injury-Hazards

Manhattan Toy Recalls 'Manhattan Ball' Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Manhattan-Toy-Recalls-Manhattan-Ball-Activity-Toys-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target

BioMed Balance Recalls Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (20-154)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/BioMed-Balance-Recalls-Wintergreen-and-Sweet-Birch-Essential-Oils-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirements-Risk-of-Poisoning

DownEast Outfitters Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard (20-155)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/DownEast-Outfitters-Recalls-Folding-Mattresses-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Standard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

