CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Neptune Benson Recalls Delta Ultra-Violet Generators For Pools and Spas Due to Fire Hazard (21-042)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Neptune-Benson-Recalls-Delta-Ultra-Violet-Generators-For-Pools-and-Spas-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Spirit Halloween Recalls Children's Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (21-043)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Spirit-Halloween-Recalls-Childrens-Flashlights-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Burley Recalls Child Bicycle Seats Due to Crash Hazard (21-045)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Burley-Recalls-Child-Bicycle-Seats-Due-to-Crash-Hazard

L G Sourcing Recalls to Repair Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe's Stores (21-046)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/L-G-Sourcing-Recalls-to-Repair-Electric-Fireplaces-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Lowes-Stores

Black & Decker Recalls CRAFTSMAN 10-Inch Corded Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard (21-047)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Black-and-Decker-Recalls-CRAFTSMAN-10-Inch-Corded-Chain-Saws-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Washington Shoe Company Recalls Western Chief Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target (21-048)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Washington-Shoe-Company-Recalls-Western-Chief-Toddler-Boots-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target

GrillBlazer Recalls Propane Torch Guns Due to Fire Hazard (21-049)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/GrillBlazer-Recalls-Propane-Torch-Guns-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Goal Zero Recalls Power Supplies Due to Fire Hazard (21-050)

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Goal-Zero-Recalls-Power-Supplies-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

