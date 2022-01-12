CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Giant Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Giant-Bicycle-Recalls-Bicycles-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards 

EGL Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/EGL-Motor-Recalls-Youth-All-Terrain-Vehicles-ATVs-Due-to-Injury-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-ATV-Safety-Standard 

Children's Robes Recalled by HulovoX Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Robes-Recalled-by-HulovoX-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard 

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

