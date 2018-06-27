There were an estimated 12,900 fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries in 2017. Moreover, about 67 percent of the estimated annual fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries for 2017 occurred during the month surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, between June 16, 2017 and July 16, 2017. During this one month period, sparklers were the number one cause of injuries, accounting for 14 percent of the estimated injuries.

CPSC's New Fireworks Report

Fact Sheet, English + Spanish Posters

View Full English Press Release Here

View Full Spanish Press Release Here

For more information, visit the fireworks safety education center and check for fireworks recalls at CPSC.gov. Reporting of fireworks-related deaths for 2017 is not complete, and the number of deaths in 2017 should be considered a minimum.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-reminds-consumers-to-celebrate-safely-this-fourth-of-july-season-300673669.html

SOURCE CPSC

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

