CPSC Reminds Consumers to Celebrate Safely This Fourth of July Season

New Data Released on Fireworks-Related Injuries and Deaths

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As families and friends gather for the Fourth of July holiday at backyard barbeques, cookouts and pool parties, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is reminding consumers to celebrate safely when using fireworks. At a fireworks safety press conference and demonstration today on the National Mall, CPSC announced that eight fireworks-related deaths were reported in 2017, with victims ranging in age from four to 57.

There were an estimated 12,900 fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries in 2017. Moreover, about 67 percent of the estimated annual fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries for 2017 occurred during the month surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, between June 16, 2017 and July 16, 2017. During this one month period, sparklers were the number one cause of injuries, accounting for 14 percent of the estimated injuries. 

CPSC's New Fireworks Report

Fact Sheet, English + Spanish Posters

View Full English Press Release Here

View Full Spanish Press Release Here

For more information, visit the fireworks safety education center and check for fireworks recalls at CPSC.gov. Reporting of fireworks-related deaths for 2017 is not complete, and the number of deaths in 2017 should be considered a minimum.

