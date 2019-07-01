CPSC Reminds Consumers to Celebrate with Safety This Fourth of July Season
New Data Released on Fireworks-Related Injuries and Deaths
Jul 01, 2019, 06:07 ET
WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family, fun, food and fireworks. It's that time of year when many will be celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. All too often, however, celebrations can end with a trip to the hospital if fireworks are mishandled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wants to make sure consumers know the risks, so that they can prevent the tragedies. At a fireworks safety press conference and demonstration on the National Mall, CPSC announced that at least five fireworks-related deaths were reported in 2018—all associated with reloadable aerial devices.
"CPSC works year-round to help prevent deaths and injuries from fireworks, by verifying fireworks meet safety regulations in our ports and marketplace," said Ann Marie Buerkle, CPSC Acting Chairman. "Beyond CPSC's efforts, we want to make sure everyone takes simple safety steps to celebrate safely with their family and friends."
Injuries:
There were an estimated 9,100 fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries in 2018, with 62 percent of them occurring during the month surrounding the Fourth of July (June 22-July 22). During that period, firecrackers were the number one cause of injuries, accounting for 19 percent of the estimated injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for more than half of the total estimated injuries.
Deaths:
Since 2018 reporting is not yet complete, the five fireworks-related deaths should be considered a minimum. The victims range in age from 16 to 49. In one of the reported cases, an 18-year-old launched a mortar shell from a tube on the top of his head. The ignited shell did not launch and exploded. The victim died in the hospital the next day. CPSC staff has reports of 121 fireworks-related deaths between 2003 and 2018.
Tips to Celebrate Safely:
For more information, visit the fireworks safety education center and check for fireworks recalls at CPSC.gov.
