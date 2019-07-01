CPSC Reminds Consumers to Celebrate with Safety This Fourth of July Season

"CPSC works year-round to help prevent deaths and injuries from fireworks, by verifying fireworks meet safety regulations in our ports and marketplace," said Ann Marie Buerkle, CPSC Acting Chairman. "Beyond CPSC's efforts, we want to make sure everyone takes simple safety steps to celebrate safely with their family and friends."

Injuries:

There were an estimated 9,100 fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries in 2018, with 62 percent of them occurring during the month surrounding the Fourth of July (June 22-July 22). During that period, firecrackers were the number one cause of injuries, accounting for 19 percent of the estimated injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for more than half of the total estimated injuries.

Deaths:

Since 2018 reporting is not yet complete, the five fireworks-related deaths should be considered a minimum. The victims range in age from 16 to 49. In one of the reported cases, an 18-year-old launched a mortar shell from a tube on the top of his head. The ignited shell did not launch and exploded. The victim died in the hospital the next day. CPSC staff has reports of 121 fireworks-related deaths between 2003 and 2018.

Tips to Celebrate Safely:

For more information, visit the fireworks safety education center and check for fireworks recalls at CPSC.gov.

