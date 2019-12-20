WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/CPSC-Reminds-Consumers-to-Warm-Up-to-Safety-this-Winter

The weather outside may be frightful – with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wants to remind families to remain vigilant about safety in and around the home this winter. Here are three winter hazards to keep in mind.

First, Carbon Monoxide – The Invisible Killer

Use portable generators outside your home and place them at least 20 feet away from the residence with exhaust pointed away from spaces where it can gather and present a hazard. Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed or garage. The exhaust from portable generators contains poisonous carbon monoxide (CO), which can kill in minutes.

Most portable generator-related deaths from CO poisoning occur during the cold months.

Never leave a car running in a garage, even with the garage door open.

Install CO alarms in your home on every level and outside all sleeping areas. Test CO alarms monthly.

See our new video here.

Second, Space Heaters – Give Them Space

Your space heater needs space. Keep flammable objects, such as curtains, sofas, beds, clothes and papers at least 3 feet away from your space heater at all times.

Make sure your space heater is placed on a stable, level, flat surface in an area where it can't be knocked over.

Turn off space heaters when you are sleeping, or when you leave the room.

Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home, outside all sleeping areas, and inside each bedroom. Test smoke alarms once a month to make sure they are working.

Third, Snow Blower Hazards – Clear Snow Safely

Most snow blower injuries happen when consumers try to clear snow from the discharge chute with their hands.

NEVER leave a gas-powered snow blower running in an enclosed area. The exhaust contains poisonous carbon monoxide, which can kill in minutes.

Don't add gasoline to a running or hot engine, to avoid a fire; and always keep the gasoline in a portable gasoline container with a child-resistant closure to prevent child poisonings.

Remember, warm up to CPSC's safety tips, and avoid tragedies in the home this winter.

For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

