CPSC Shares Fireworks Safety Tips as America Turns 250

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates its historic 250th Independence Day, millions of families will gather to enjoy one of the nation's most enduring traditions—fireworks. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is encouraging consumers to celebrate responsibly and follow a few simple safety precautions to help prevent injuries.

Every year, fireworks cause thousands of preventable injuries. Even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures above 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, can cause serious burns if not used carefully. As we mark this historic national milestone, CPSC wants Americans to celebrate proudly, use common sense, and take a few simple steps to prevent injuries.

For 2025, CPSC received reports of at least 15 deaths and an estimated 13,000 emergency department-treated injuries linked to fireworks misuse and malfunction. There were an estimated 1,300 injuries involving sparklers alone. The 15-to-24 age group accounted for the largest share of injuries, and burns to the hands, fingers and head were most common. Many of the most severe incidents involved devices that tipped over, malfunctioned or were used too close to people.

"For 250 years, Americans have celebrated our nation's independence with family, friends, and fireworks," said Acting CPSC Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "As we mark this historic milestone, enjoy the celebration, use common sense, and treat fireworks with the respect they deserve. On behalf of everyone at CPSC, I wish all Americans a happy, safe and memorable Independence Day."

Tips to Celebrate Safely

Buy only legal consumer fireworks from reputable retailers . Never use homemade, altered or illegal fireworks, and always follow the instructions on the label.

. Never use homemade, altered or illegal fireworks, and always follow the instructions on the label. Keep children away from fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals—and can cause serious burns in seconds.

Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals—and can cause serious burns in seconds. Keep water nearby. Have a bucket of water or a garden hose ready in case of fire or to safely soak used fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or a garden hose ready in case of fire or to safely soak used fireworks. Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Light one firework at a time, then move away quickly. Never lean over a firework while lighting the fuse.

Never lean over a firework while lighting the fuse. Never aim, throw or point fireworks at people, animals or buildings. Never hold, wear or attach fireworks to your body or clothing. Use fireworks only as directed by the manufacturer.

Never hold, wear or attach fireworks to your body or clothing. Use fireworks only as directed by the manufacturer. Don't relight a "dud." Wait at least 20 minutes, then soak it thoroughly in water before disposing of it.

Wait at least 20 minutes, then soak it thoroughly in water before disposing of it. The safest way to celebrate: Leave fireworks to the professionals and enjoy public fireworks displays in your community.

Report Unsafe Products

Consumers who encounter fireworks that appear unsafe, mislabeled, toy-like, or designed to be held while firing should report them through SaferProducts.gov. Manufacturers and distributors can report potential noncompliance through CPSC's Business Product Safety Complaint portal. Reports help CPSC identify dangerous products and support enforcement actions to protect consumers.

View CPSC's latest fireworks PSA here.

For more fireworks safety tips, visit Fireworks | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 26-573

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission