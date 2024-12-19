CPSC Urges Consumers to Stop Using FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces Due to Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards; Two Deaths and Serious Burn Injuries Reported

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers that using alcohol-fueled FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces can cause uncontrollable pool fires in which flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol, as well as flame jetting from fuel containers, resulting in serious or fatal burns. Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these dangerous products.

Flame jetting contributed to the June 2024 death of an elderly couple who were seriously burned when a third person attempted to refill a FLIKRFIRE that appeared to be extinguished. In at least three other incidents, FLIKRFIRE use has resulted in third or fourth degree burns to extensive areas of consumers' bodies.

FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces are small, decorative bowls or open containers that require consumers to pour isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol into the bowl and then ignite the pooled alcohol in the same location it was poured. Requiring consumers to take these two steps to use the product violates voluntary safety standard ASTM F3363-19, which is designed to prevent pool fires and flame jetting in fire pit products that burn liquids.

Isopropyl alcohol burns with flame temperatures over 1,600°F and can cause third degree burns in less than one second. Igniting pooled alcohol in the FLIKRFIRE bowl creates an uncontrollable pool fire, which can suddenly produce larger, hotter flames that can spread beyond the product.

Flame jetting, a second hazard, can occur when refilling a FLIKRFIRE if any flame is present. A flame in a FLIKRFIRE can be hard to see and can ignite alcohol as it is poured and cause an explosion that propels flames and burning liquid onto the consumer or bystanders.

FLIKR LLC, the manufacturer of FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces, is no longer in business and has not agreed to provide a recall remedy for consumers. Seera Creative LLC, the prior manufacturer of the FLIKRFIRE fireplaces, is also no longer in business.

FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces were sold online, including at Amazon.com, BespokePost.com, Faire.com, Shopify.com, Hirschpromo.com, Wix.com, Huckberry.com, TouchofModern.com, Macys.com, Nordstroms.com, CB2.com, and NeimanMarcus.com for between $35 and $105 from 2018 through 2024.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Release Number: 25-073

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission