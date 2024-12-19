CPSC Urges Consumers to Stop Using FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces Due to Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards; Two Deaths and Serious Burn Injuries Reported

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Dec 19, 2024, 10:01 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers that using alcohol-fueled FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces can cause uncontrollable pool fires in which flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol, as well as flame jetting from fuel containers, resulting in serious or fatal burns. Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these dangerous products.

Flame jetting contributed to the June 2024 death of an elderly couple who were seriously burned when a third person attempted to refill a FLIKRFIRE that appeared to be extinguished. In at least three other incidents, FLIKRFIRE use has resulted in third or fourth degree burns to extensive areas of consumers' bodies.

FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces are small, decorative bowls or open containers that require consumers to pour isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol into the bowl and then ignite the pooled alcohol in the same location it was poured. Requiring consumers to take these two steps to use the product violates voluntary safety standard ASTM F3363-19, which is designed to prevent pool fires and flame jetting in fire pit products that burn liquids.

Isopropyl alcohol burns with flame temperatures over 1,600°F and can cause third degree burns in less than one second. Igniting pooled alcohol in the FLIKRFIRE bowl creates an uncontrollable pool fire, which can suddenly produce larger, hotter flames that can spread beyond the product. 

Flame jetting, a second hazard, can occur when refilling a FLIKRFIRE if any flame is present. A flame in a FLIKRFIRE can be hard to see and can ignite alcohol as it is poured and cause an explosion that propels flames and burning liquid onto the consumer or bystanders.

FLIKR LLC, the manufacturer of FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces, is no longer in business and has not agreed to provide a recall remedy for consumers. Seera Creative LLC, the prior manufacturer of the FLIKRFIRE fireplaces, is also no longer in business.

FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces were sold online, including at Amazon.com, BespokePost.com, Faire.com, Shopify.com, Hirschpromo.com, Wix.com, Huckberry.com, TouchofModern.com, Macys.com, Nordstroms.com, CB2.com, and NeimanMarcus.com for between $35 and $105 from 2018 through 2024.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 25-073

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Consumer Alert: Stop Using Alcohol or Other Liquid-Burning Fire Pits That Violate Voluntary Standards and Present Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards; Two Deaths and Dozens of Serious Burn Injuries Reported

Consumer Alert: Stop Using Alcohol or Other Liquid-Burning Fire Pits That Violate Voluntary Standards and Present Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards; Two Deaths and Dozens of Serious Burn Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers not to buy or use fire pits meant to burn pooled alcohol or other liquid fuel. ...
CPSC Approves Final Rule to Implement eFiling for Certificates of Compliance

CPSC Approves Final Rule to Implement eFiling for Certificates of Compliance

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has approved a Final Rule to implement electronic filing (eFiling) of Certificate information for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Product Recalls

Product Recalls

Public Safety

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics