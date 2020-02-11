WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/CPSC-Warns-Consumers-Not-to-Charge-or-Use-New-High-Tech-X1-5-Hoverboards-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning the public that the New High-Tech Enterprise Company Inc. X1-5 hoverboard's lithium ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard that can lead to smoke inhalation or other serious injuries, including death.

The New High-Tech Enterprise Company Inc. X1-5 hoverboard was sold to consumers online at www.nhthoverboard.com, www.Amazon.com, and at www.ewheelsusa.com/hoverboard/. CPSC is aware of one report of an X1-5 hoverboard overheating and smoking. Although the X1-5 bears a UL mark, the product is no longer UL-listed and a sample tested by CPSC did not conform to UL2272.

Hoverboards should be compliant with the UL2272 safety standard. CPSC continues to urge consumers to look for the UL mark on hoverboards.

CPSC has asked New High Tech Enterprise Company Inc. to recall the product, but the company has refused to do so. Therefore, at this time, CPSC is warning consumers not to charge or use X1-5 hoverboards.

A white label on the bottom of the hoverboard states: "Model: X1-5" and "Product Name: Balance Scooter." A holographic UL label is also on the bottom of the hoverboard.

Consumers should report any incidents with this or other consumer products to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov .



