CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Hermixa 6-in-1 Convertible Crib Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazards; Violations of the Federal Regulations for Non-Full-Size Cribs, Bedside Sleepers, Crib Mattresses and Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Hermixa 6-in-1 Convertible Cribs. First, the spacing between the cribs' slats is wider than allowed under the federal safety standard, posing a potentially deadly entrapment hazard to children. Second, in bedside sleeper mode, the product poses a fall hazard because the side rail is lower than the required height and it is missing a mechanism to attach the product to an adult bed, which violates the federal safety standard for bedside sleepers.

Third, the mattresses included with the product pose a hazard of fatal suffocation because they are too thick, which violates the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses. Fourth, the product comes with a padded crib bumper which can obstruct breathing and cause death by suffocation. Padded crib bumpers are banned under federal law.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Zhang Jun, of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall the product or offer a remedy to consumers.

The 6-in-1 convertible crib can convert into a bedside sleeper, toddler bed, cradle bed, rocker, and a desk and contains slats on each side and a solid white headboard and foot board. There is space underneath the crib for storage. In addition, the crib was sold with a 5-piece bedding set which includes a pink mattress pad with white hearts, bunny theme blanket, crib bumper, sheet set (pink or blue color scheme), and a pillow with a pink crown. "Happy" is printed on the crib bumper. The crib was sold on Amazon.com from February 2024 through August 2024 for about $250. There are no labels on the crib. However, "Manufacturer: Shucheng Aidou Trading Co., Ltd." is printed on the packaging.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the cribs immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

