CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Iraza High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

17 Aug, 2023, 11:13 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Iraza 512 Piece Magnetic Stone 5mm Magnetic Ball Sets DIY Creative Magnetic Beads because the loose, hazardous magnets pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

CPSC testing revealed the Magnetic Stone 5mm Magnetic Ball Sets DIY Creative Magnetic Beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for magnets. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The seller, Guanjia Trading Co. of China, has not responded to CPSC's Notice of Violation letter seeking a recall of this product and has not offered a remedy to consumers.

The Iraza 512 Piece Magnetic Stone 5mm Magnetic Ball Sets DIY Creative Magnetic Beads are small, spherical, loose, separable rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. They were sold as loose magnets in a set of 512 multi-colored magnetic balls assembled in the form of a cube. The 5mm sets were sold encased in a clear-plastic case and a portable tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag. The Magnetic Ball Sets were sold online at www.walmart.com for about $30.

The mandatory federal safety standard for magnets makes it unlawful to sell non-compliant magnet products manufactured after October 21, 2022, CPSC Letter to Retailers and Sellers of Magnets. Guanjia Trading Co. sold approximately 700 sets from October 2022 through April 2023. CPSC urges consumers to stop using and dispose of the Magnetic Ball Sets immediately.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

