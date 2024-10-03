CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Maxmartt Pool Drain Covers Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violations of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of Maxmartt's Pool Drain Covers because they do not conform to the entrapment protection regulations of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shenzhenshi Xintaokeji Youxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Maxmartt, but the firm has not agreed to recall these drain covers or offer a remedy to consumers.

The drain covers are round main drain covers with two screws that are sold for use in swimming pools. The drains measure 8.3 inches in diameter and have a 2-inch water inlet and outlet. They are white and made of ABS plastic.

The pool drain covers were sold online at Amazon.com for about $45.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove, replace and dispose of the drain covers and to stop using pools with the drain covers until they have been replaced. Do not sell or give away these hazardous drain covers.

Ensure all pools and spas have drain covers compliant with the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), and teach children to stay away from pool drains.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 25-002

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission