CPT Group Appoints Sondra Monroe as Vice President of Business Development

Industry Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Accelerate Client Expansion and Market Positioning

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announces the appointment of Sondra Monroe as Vice President of Business Development, a strategic leadership addition reflecting CPT's continued growth and expansion in the complex litigation and settlement administration market.

Sondra Monroe, Vice President of Business Development, CPT Group, Inc.

Sondra brings 28 years of specialized experience spanning class action administration, Qualified Settlement Funds, fiduciary services, and corporate trust, with a proven track record in building and scaling client partnerships at a national scale. Her appointment comes as enterprise demand for specialized settlement administration services continues to accelerate.

In her role, Sondra will focus on client acquisition and relationship expansion, deepening partnerships with law firms, managing agents, and court-appointed parties. She will work to position CPT Group as the trusted partner of choice for firms navigating the most demanding and complex class action administration matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sondra Monroe to CPT Group as Vice President of Business Development," said Julie Green, President of CPT Group. "Her extensive experience in legal and financial services makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team. Her instinct for listening carefully, building trust, and delivering thoughtful solutions is exactly the kind of approach that drives long-term client relationships, and long-term growth."

Sondra is known for a high-touch, advisory-oriented approach to client relationships. Rather than relying on transactional interactions, she works closely with clients to understand the unique requirements of each case and to build customized solutions accordingly. Her career has been defined by identifying market opportunities, scaling operations from startup to national scope, and fostering long-term strategic partnerships.

"I'm excited to bring my experience in complex litigation administration, Qualified Settlement Funds, and financial services to help expand CPT Group's relationships within the class action and mass tort legal communities," said Monroe. "I value the trust and collaboration I've built with attorneys, law firms, and industry partners throughout my career — and I look forward to continuing that work as a trusted advisor, helping clients navigate complex matters with efficient, tailored solutions backed by CPT's commitment to precision and trusted settlement administration."

Prior to joining CPT Group, Sondra held senior business development and advisory roles in which she built national law firm partnerships and led the growth of claims administration, escrow, and legal services platforms.

She holds a Juris Doctor from Charlotte School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Finance concentration) from the University of Southern Mississippi. Monroe has earned Advanced and Foundational Certificates in Mass Tort Multidistrict Litigation from the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke University School of Law. She has also held FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses and maintains Insurance Producer Licenses in North Carolina.

About CPT Group

CPT Group is a leading provider of comprehensive class action administration services, offering notice, claims administration, call center support, data management, tax reporting, and distribution services. CPT Group is distinguished by its commitment to operational accuracy and reliability, technology innovation, and deep client partnerships, enabling law firms and parties to successfully administer even the most complex legal matters with confidence and transparency.

Media Contact:

Randi Martz

CPT Group, Inc.

[email protected]

www.CPTGroup.com

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.