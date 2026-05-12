CPT Group Welcomes Wes Alford as Vice President of Business Development

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., a leading provider of class action administration services, is pleased to announce that Wes Alford has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development.

Wes Alford, Vice President of Business Development, CPT Group, Inc.

Wes brings extensive leadership experience across business development, client services, operations, and project management to CPT Group. Throughout his career in settlement administration and professional services, he has held senior roles at class action administration companies, including Simpluris, JND Legal Administration, and Epiq, where he drove revenue growth, expanded client relationships, and improved operational performance. His background also includes consulting, implementation, and sales operations, as well as more than 15 years of service in the U.S. Navy, where he held program and operations leadership roles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wes to CPT Group," said Julie Green, President of CPT Group, Inc. "His leadership background and experience in understanding clients' needs and delivering solutions make him an excellent fit for our team and continued growth."

In his new role, Wes will play a key role in advancing CPT Group's business development strategy, working closely with law firms and clients to strengthen partnerships and deliver tailored administration solutions. His deep operational background enables a truly consultative approach, giving clients the benefit of direct, hands-on experience from someone who understands the full lifecycle of complex case administration. Combined with his technology acumen, Wes is well-positioned to support CPT Group's strategic vision for client-driven settlement administration innovation and its evolution as a tech-forward organization, while continuing to uphold the white-gloved service, accuracy, and trusted case administration for which CPT Group is known throughout the legal services industry.

Wes holds a Master of Science in Project Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from Northeastern University. He also completed an Executive Education Program in Business Administration and Management at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. Additionally, Wes is a certified Project Management Professional and Scrum Master.

About CPT Group, Inc.

CPT Group, Inc. is a full-service settlement administration company founded in 1984, bringing over 40 years of experience in project managing legal notice, claims administration, settlement distribution, tax reporting, data management, and call center support for class action, mass action, and complex legal matters. Serving plaintiff and defense attorneys nationwide across a broad spectrum of practice areas, including Data Breach, Consumer, Product Liability, Antitrust, ERISA, Regulatory, Labor and Employment, TCPA, Mass Arbitration, and more, CPT Group operates as a trusted neutral partner, combining deep industry expertise with a tech-forward approach to deliver accurate, scalable, and client-focused administration solutions. Learn more at www.cptgroup.com.

Media Contact:

CPT Group, Inc.

Randi Martz

[email protected]

(949) 428-1022

www.CPTGroup.com

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.