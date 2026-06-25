CPT Group Named #1 in Class Action Claims Administration by The Recorder

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. has been ranked the #1 provider of Class Action Claims Administration Services in The Recorder's 2026 "Best Of" survey and inducted into the publication's prestigious Hall of Fame. This recognition places CPT among an elite group of legal service providers who have earned repeated endorsements from California attorneys and legal professionals.

The Recorder is a publication trusted by the legal industry to benchmark service excellence and determine the rankings based on direct feedback from thousands of attorneys and legal professionals who identify the service providers they rely on most. The Hall of Fame is reserved for organizations demonstrating sustained excellence and consistent recognition across multiple years.

"This honor comes at a meaningful moment for CPT Group," said Julie Green, President. "Over the past year, we have strengthened our technological infrastructure and driven greater innovation and data intelligence across our operations. This recognition affirms that we're moving in the right direction, and it belongs to every member of our team who shows up for our client's case after case, deadline after deadline."

As CPT supports attorneys and their clients through every phase of the settlement life cycle, from legal notice development and claims processing to fund distribution, it has earned recognition for operational precision, accessibility, and an unwavering commitment to compliance and neutrality. With four decades of administering thousands of class actions, CPT has built a reputation for flawless execution in an industry where every detail matters.

"None of this would be possible without the trust our partners place in us," Green added. "We are genuinely grateful for the opportunity to serve the attorneys, their clients, and class members who depend on this work, and we look forward to continuing to earn that trust."

About CPT Group

CPT Group is a leading provider of comprehensive class action administration services, offering notice, claims administration, call center support, data management, tax reporting, and distribution services. CPT Group is distinguished by its commitment to operational accuracy and reliability, technology innovation, and deep client partnerships, enabling law firms and parties to successfully administer even the most complex legal matters with confidence and transparency.

Media Contact:

Randi Martz

CPT GroupInc.

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SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.