CPT Group, Inc. Welcomes Darin Zabriskie as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

News provided by

CPT Group, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 17:20 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., a leading provider of third-party legal administration solutions, is pleased to announce the rehiring of Darin Zabriskie as its new Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. This decision signifies our dedication to acknowledging and re-engaging outstanding personnel within our industry.

Continue Reading

Mr. Zabriskie is a multifaceted professional with extensive expertise in the banking and class action industries. His reputation for excellence in business development, client relationship management, settlement administration, leadership, and consultative approach make him a valuable addition to our team.

Since 2019, Mr. Zabriskie successfully managed a nationwide network of client relationships and marketing-related events at Western Alliance Bank. He worked collaboratively with internal teams on disbursement strategies and product development while excelling in acquiring new clients and business partners. Notably, Mr. Zabriskie's achievements included exceeding quotas by 200% and spearheading deposit growth of over $2.3 billion by year two.

Having worked in the legal services industry for over 14 years, Mr. Zabriskie's knowledge of claims administration, complex settlements, and financial services perfectly aligns with our company's strategic objectives. Using his experience in class action settlement services, mass torts, regulatory remediation, and now banking, escrow, and digital payments will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities in the settlement services sector.

"While at Western Alliance these past four years, CPT and Darin maintained a business relationship, and it was a natural choice for Darin to rejoin our team. We are delighted to have him return," stated Henry Arjad, CEO of CPT Group. "His capabilities, wealth of experience, and demonstrated history of success make him an indispensable asset to our organization. We are confident that Darin will significantly enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for his clients. Darin's return to CPT marks an exciting chapter in our commitment to providing and expanding top-tier legal administration support services."

Zabriskie's responsibilities will include initiating, identifying, and cultivating strategic partnerships that promote business growth, expand market presence, and generate value for CPT's stakeholders. He will broaden relationships with existing and new clients. He will collaborate with the executive team to develop and execute business strategies that align with the company's long-term goals and vision.

"I am honored to rejoin CPT, a company renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional client support services," said Darin Zabriskie. "I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside the talented employees at CPT and contribute to the company's growth and success. Together, we will drive financial performance and unlock new opportunities for sustainable expansion."

About CPT Group, Inc.

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT"), founded in 1984, is a leading provider of notice and class action administration services and appointed as the third-party administrator by all major courts. Throughout its history, CPT has disbursed billions of dollars in settlement funds and serviced tens of millions of class members while administrating approximately 5,000 cases. CPT offers a wide range of administrative services for developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated notice plans and settlements. This includes pre-certification and discovery mailings, class-certification mailings, claims processing and administration, data management, data reporting, qualified settlement fund administration, legal notice campaigns, website design, and web hosting. For more information, please visit www.cptgroup.com.

CONTACT: Randi Martz, [email protected] 

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Did you purchase an App Store & iTunes Gift Card in California between May 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018, or in the United States between March 1, 2018 and July 31, 2020? If so, you may be eligible for compensation from a class action settlement.

Did you purchase an App Store & iTunes Gift Card in California between May 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018, or in the United States between March 1, 2018 and July 31, 2020? If so, you may be eligible for compensation from a class action settlement.

CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Shay v. Apple Inc., et al., Case No. 3:20-cv-01629-GPC-BLM, United...
If you had a ticket to the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, you may be part of a class action settlement

If you had a ticket to the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, you may be part of a class action settlement

CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Treviso v. National Football Museum, Inc. dba Pro Football Hall of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.