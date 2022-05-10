CPT Network Solutions ("CPT"), A Leading Enterprise IT Services Deployment Firm, Announced Today That Is Has Acquired KeyCom Technologies ("KeyCom"), A Leading Florida Technology Integrator for 38 Years

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The combination of companies will strengthen CPT's focus on providing additional new solutions to enterprise clients. Tom Chesna, CEO of CPT commented: The integration of KeyCom is an exciting new chapter for our business. KeyCom's engineering and systems integration team has consistently delivered innovative products and I see enormous potential for growth. I see the business as highly complementary to our existing customer offerings and we're delighted to welcome KeyCom into the CPT family. Phil and his team have assembled & integrated best-in-class Telecom Carrier Services, Surveillance, Access Control, Data, Security, Digital Signage, Digital Music, and Open-Source solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth initiatives."

KeyCom Technologies

Phil Medina, President of KeyCom, added "Our engagement with CPT, their enterprise clients, and their thousands of technicians nationwide, represents an exciting new chapter for our business. Tom and the team at CPT are as passionate about execution as we are about innovation. Combining those strong suits, and four decades in the tech sector, is as much a win-win for CPT & KeyCom as it is for our collective customers and the marketplace in general. Sometimes big-beats-small, sometimes fast-beats-slow, and sometimes clever-beats-clumsy. The CPT/KeyCom unification simultaneously represents a bigger, faster, and more clever option for the enterprise technology space, and we look forward to servicing it with integrity."

About CPT Network Solutions

With corporate offices in Chicago & Orlando and 3,000+ technicians ready, CPT is a leading national technology services provider to the enterprise market. Specializing in implementation and break-fix repair of voice, data, surveillance, electrical, Access Control, IoT, and POS systems for National Retailers, Senior Living, Hospitality, Consumer Services, and multi-site organizations with a geographically dispersed footprint. CPT has been managing field activities across the U.S. & Canada and helping drive costs out of IT operations since 2002.

About KeyCom

Headquartered in Orlando since 1984, KeyCom has served 10,000+ businesses ranging from enterprise retail/restaurants/senior living facilities to world-renowned theme parks, the FBI, and the Kennedy Space Center. KeyCom is a national telecom carrier providing hosted/premise VoIP, UCaaS, LAN/WAN, Surveillance, Access Control, Digital Signage, Cabling/Fiber Infrastructure, and IoT solutions. KeyCom is known for providing disruptive solutions at disruptive price points.

