CPTN INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Investors of a December 8, 2025 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) ("Cepton" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Cepton shares during the period of July 29, 2024 through January 6, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or sold Cepton securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 8, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Cepton, Inc. is a lidar technology company. Having been acquired by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Koito") in January 2025, Cepton's stock is no longer publicly traded.

According to the complaint, when seeking shareholder approval of a merger proposal submitted by Koito, Cepton and its leadership failed to disclose a credible third-party offer that valued the Company at more than double the price of the Koito proposal. Cepton's Board of Directors allegedly failed to seriously evaluate that proposal and did not disclose its existence to shareholders in proxy materials for the Koito acquisition.

The lawsuit also alleges that Cepton CEO Jun Pei had significant conflicts of interest that influenced the Board's decision-making process. Investors learned the truth about Cepton through documents referenced in a Delaware lawsuit, which became public in September 2025.

If you are a Cepton investor and would like to learn more about this action, please contact Berger Montague.

About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

