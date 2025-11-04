CPTN INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Investors of a December 8, 2025 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) ("Cepton" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Cepton shares during the period of July 29, 2024 through January 6, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Cepton, Inc. is a lidar technology company. Having been acquired by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Koito") in January 2025, Cepton's stock is no longer publicly traded.

According to the complaint, when seeking shareholder approval of a merger proposal submitted by Koito, Cepton and its leadership failed to disclose a credible third-party offer that valued the Company at more than double the price of the Koito proposal. Cepton's Board of Directors allegedly failed to seriously evaluate that proposal and did not disclose its existence to shareholders in proxy materials for the Koito acquisition.

The lawsuit also alleges that Cepton CEO Jun Pei had significant conflicts of interest that influenced the Board's decision-making process. Investors learned the truth about Cepton through documents referenced in a Delaware lawsuit, which became public in September 2025.

