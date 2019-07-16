CQ And Roll Call To Distribute US Fintech Policy Coverage To South Korea Through New Partnership

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a technology and media company providing information services and software that connect the world to their governments, today announced its CQ and Roll Call publications will expand their fintech vertical content and policy analysis in South Korea through its partnership with the blockchain and cryptocurrency news provider, CoinDesk Korea.

Through this international distribution partnership, CQ and Roll Call will provide select coverage and analysis of the impact of U.S. regulation on the development, growth and use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies. The move is the first such international expansion since FiscalNote launched its fintech vertical, Fintech Beat, in January.

"South Korea is a dynamic and highly connected market with a swiftly growing fintech sector," said Josh Resnik, Chief Content Officer and SVP/Publisher, FiscalNote. "Developments in the U.S. have a swift and significant global impact, so the unbiased, in-depth analysis from CQ and Roll Call's Fintech Beat franchise is increasingly valuable to this audience."

"Understanding what's going on in Washington, D.C. is crucial to every stakeholder in the crypto industry around the world, and I am confident that FiscalNote is the best source of information in this area," said Shinjae Yoo, Chief Editor, CoinDesk Korea. "This partnership will help our readers better understand the global crypto regulatory landscape and make better decisions."

FiscalNote launched its fintech vertical in collaboration with co-founder Chris Brummer, Faculty Director of Georgetown's Institute of International Economic Law. Coverage has since expanded to include a weekly newsletter, podcast series and videos, as well as events that facilitate thoughtful fintech discussions between regulators and legislators and the private and public sectors.

CQ Roll Call will begin publication of policy-based analysis to CoinDesk Korea on Wednesday, July 17. For more information on FiscalNote, you can visit the website here .

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a technology and media company that provides information services and software that connect the world to their governments. As the premier hub of domestic and global government information, FiscalNote's comprehensive suite of software solutions offers customers and readers policy data, news, analysis and award-winning journalism. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, including CQ, Roll Call and VoterVoice, visit www.fiscalnote.com.

About Coindesk Korea

Coindesk Korea is a specialized blockchain and cryptocurrency content platform. The outlet is a leading voice in the blockchain landscape with worldwide reach through its various partnerships. Coindesk Korea operates and was created by 22nd-Century Media – a subsidiary of the Hankyoreh Newspaper, one of the largest and most respected news outlets in South Korea.

